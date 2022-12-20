Floating deck reintroduced in Malpe Beach

Udupi: Investments have been flooding in as Malpe beach in Udupi witnesses high traffic of tourists and beach enthusiasts. Apart from developing St Mary's Island recently, another one of the development projects in the beach is the 150-foot-long floating deck that was reintroduced earlier in December.

On May 6 this year, a 100-meter-long floating deck was first inaugurated in Malpe beach. Every tourist who wanted to tread on this deck for 15 minutes had to pay 100 Rupees and wear a lifejacket while only 100 visitors were allowed on board at a time. Essential precautions were also taken to ensure safety of visitors. This deck however, was damaged on the night of May 8 due to the effects of Cyclone Asani. Few pontoon blocks that belonged to the deck were seen washed ashore and few of them drifted into the sea due to adverse weather conditions.

This incident saw widespread criticism and concern for the safety of tourists. Since none of the tourists were harmed in the incident and the damages were minimal, it was brushed off as a collapse of temporary infrastructure to the wrath of nature.

Now, a floating deck of the same type has been set up at the beach. This time, additional safety measures have been taken by the investors to make sure that there are no losses. Although the new floating deck has been introduced, it is not open to the public yet. According to sources, a team of experts will be visiting Malpe to inspect the stability of the floating deck. After the assessment of their reports, the deck will be opened to public. This new and improved deck has been in place for more than 10 days now and has survived the effects of Cyclone Mandous without any sign of damage. Sources claim that this new deck was tested for three months. A close watch will be kept on sea conditions at Malpe beach in a bid to avoid any incident. Since it is the only floating deck in Karnataka, special care will be taken. The District Administration has also suggested additional precautions to keep visitors safe while they are on board the deck.

Statistics from the tourism department claim that as many as 4,000 people visit the beach on a daily basis. During weekends and holidays, around 10,000 people are expected to visit Malpe beach. Details about ticket prices and timings for the floating deck is to be expected soon after its fitness check.(eom)