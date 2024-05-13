Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
PDS case: Bengal Government submits report to Calcutta HC
The West Bengal Government on Monday submitted a report to the Calcutta High Court, detailing the action taken by the state administration in the Public Distribution System (PDS) case.
Kolkata : The West Bengal Government on Monday submitted a report to the Calcutta High Court, detailing the action taken by the state administration in the Public Distribution System (PDS) case.
In the report submitted to the single-judge Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, the state government stated that so far 87 complaints have been registered in the matter and a charge sheet has been submitted in 50 cases.
Justice Sengupta has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to present its views on the findings of the state government to the court by June 17.
The matter will be heard again on June 24.
The ED had recently complained to the Calcutta High Court that despite repeated reminders, the state government or the state police did not reply to its queries on the action taken by the West Bengal Police on the complaints relating to irregularities in ration distribution.
Following the ED’s complaint, the court directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the action taken in the matter.
Finally, on Monday, the state government submitted that report to the court.