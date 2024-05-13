  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mayor and her family cast their vote

Mayor and her family cast their vote
x
Highlights

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and her husband Golagani Srinivas and their son Duneesh exercised their franchise on Monday.

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and her husband Golagani Srinivas and their son Duneesh exercised their franchise on Monday.

After casting her vote at a booth located in Thotagaruvu High School in Arilova, the Mayor appealed to people to participate in the electoral process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X