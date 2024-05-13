Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Mayor and her family cast their vote
Highlights
Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and her husband Golagani Srinivas and their son Duneesh exercised their franchise on Monday.
Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and her husband Golagani Srinivas and their son Duneesh exercised their franchise on Monday.
After casting her vote at a booth located in Thotagaruvu High School in Arilova, the Mayor appealed to people to participate in the electoral process.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS