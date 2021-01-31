Flying of drones, UAVs banned during Aero India

Bengaluru: Stepping up the security measures ahead of the Aero India 2021, Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant and the additional district magistrate have prohibited the flying of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/ Robotic Process Automation, Para-gliders/ Micro-lights/ Small Aircrafts, Drones/ QuadCopters, Balloons within the limits of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate from February 1 to 8.

"Whereas, Aero India 2021 is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at Yelahanka Airbase, Bengaluru, a large number of delegates are expected to attend the event. Already required security measures are put in place for the safety of the event, infrastructure and people at the venue.

As a part of the security measures, I consider that, it is also necessary to ban flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/ Robotic Process Automation, Para-gliders/ Micro-lights/ Small aircrafts, Drones/ Quad-Copters, Balloons, as they can be used to threaten, damage, harm people and properties in the premises of the above mentioned event," Pant said.