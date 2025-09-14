Food Minister mulls revoking BPL cards for high-income holders

Davanagere: Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa announced that the state government is contemplating the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards for individuals with an annual income exceeding Rs. 1.20 lakh.

In a media interaction on Saturday in Davanagere, Muniyappa explained that a survey conducted by the Union government has identified the need to revoke such cards to ensure benefits reach only the truly deserving.

“The central government has carried out a survey, and based on its findings, BPL cards of those with annual incomes above Rs. 1.20 lakh must be cancelled. We are deliberating on this and will implement it as required,” he stated, emphasising the importance of refining the beneficiary list without compromising welfare for the underprivileged.

This move is part of a broader effort to streamline welfare distribution, as instructed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a recent review meeting at his home office.

Siddaramaiah directed officials to adopt stringent measures against ineligible BPL cardholders while safeguarding eligible families from any disruption. He stressed that if any deserving households have been overlooked, they should be promptly issued BPL cards.

In the meeting, which focused on the progress of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, several key issues were discussed, including the provision of kits under the Anna Bhagya scheme that include rice along with nutritious grains and essential food items. Officials were tasked with submitting a proposal on this enhancement. So far, among the identified ineligible BPL cardholders, 3,65,614 ration cards have been cancelled or reclassified to ensure accuracy in the system.

Shifting focus to social justice, Muniyappa hailed the implementation of internal reservation within Scheduled Castes as a historic achievement, marking the first public discussion on the topic in Davanagere since its rollout.

He credited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with the entire leadership, for this landmark decision after 35 years of relentless struggle.

The reservation has been equitably distributed among 101 castes, promoting fairness without causing injustice to any group.

“No one has been wronged by this internal reservation; if any discrepancies arise, we will address them promptly,” Muniyappa assured.

The minister noted that the state is celebrating its first victory event in Davanagere post-implementation, urging communities to fully utilise these opportunities for upliftment.