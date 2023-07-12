Food Street in VV Puram to be ready in a month

Bengaluru: The Food Street in V V Puram of the city is being developed in an innovative model at a cost of Rs 5 crore and the pending work will be completed in the month of August 2023, said South Zone Commissioner Jayaram Raipur.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the VV Puram Food Street, Jayaram Raipur said that in order to provide adequate infrastructure and attract people to the VV Puram Food Street, the work of comprehensively developing the 200 meter long road between Sajjan Rao Circle and Minerva Circle is in progress and the pending work will be completed soon.

Development work has been undertaken in V V Puram Tindi Bedi (Food Street) with the collaboration of all traders. Local MLA Uday B Garudachar said that the work is being done after solving all the problems in the place and within a month the work will be completed and renovated and the food street will be inaugurated.

Currently, the work related to drainage connection, water supply connection, rainwater connection, cable line duct and cable chamber will be completed. The bed concrete is laid in line with the road.

The pending works are of construction of coloured concrete roads on the carriage way, Installation of curb stones and pavement construction. Installation of street light poles with HDD cables, canopies for all shops, Entrance Plaza and beautification around Sir M Visvesvaraya statue.