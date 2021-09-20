Footpaths in BTM Layout not suitable for pedestrians

Bengaluru: BTM Layout residents complain that the several footpaths in the locality have been designed in an unscientific manner. The footpaths in the area have been proven to be unfriendly for pedestrians especially the elderly.

"The footpath at BTM 2nd Stage 3rd Cross is extremely inconvenient for pedestrians. The height of the footpath is almost 20 inches and I cannot get down from it without support," said Mohammed Salaludinm, a resident of the area. He questioned construction of such citizen-unfriendly footpaths by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

There are many such stretches across BTM Layout. "Most of these footpaths were constructed after metro work started in this area. There are several such footpaths along the stretch from Jayadeva to Silkbaord to 26th main to medieval lake road," said Satish Jhadav, President of BTM Layout Sunshine Colony Residents Welfare Association. He further added that this issue was mentioned in the ward committee meeting held in February and promises was made to repair it immediately.

Residents further complain that among most of the footpaths which are citizen-friendly have been encroached by street vendors. With some footpaths being not pedestrian-friendly and the rest being encroached by street vendors, residents allege that there are no walkable footpaths in the area.