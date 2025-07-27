Former BJP MP launches scathing attack on Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former BJP MP Pratap Simha has lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of harbouring disdain toward the Mysore royal family and mocking his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s recent statement comparing Siddaramaiah’s contributions to those of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Reacting sharply to Yathindra’s claim that “Siddaramaiah has contributed more to Mysuru than Nalwadi,” Simha quipped, “You can give your children property, but you can’t fill their heads with wisdom. That’s what Yathindra’s statement reveals.” He further said the remark was not just Yathindra’s view but a reflection of Siddaramaiah’s own inner feelings.

“Earlier, Siddaramaiah claimed he was greater than Devaraj Urs. Now he’s greater than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar too? At this rate, if he becomes CM ten times, he’ll soon be considered greater than Goddess Chamundeshwari herself,” Simha said sarcastically.

Simha didn’t spare Yathindra either, taking direct jabs at the former MLA. “What exactly is your father’s contribution to Mysuru? He couldn’t even whitewash KR Hospital properly. Your parents bought sites in Muddanahalli. Is that your father’s legacy?” he asked mockingly.

Comparing Siddaramaiah’s work to the transformative contributions of Nalwadi Wadiyar, Simha added, “Nalwadi was a ruler who built reservoirs, brought clean drinking water, and truly developed the state. Your father made money through transfers and lived comfortably. So stop boasting and tell us what real work he did for this city.”

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s earlier comment inviting the opposition for a public debate on development, Simha accepted the challenge and added, “Set the stage, and we’ll be there. Bring Kalghatgi laddu (Minister Santosh Lad), Kharge’s son Priyank, your son Yathindra — let’s debate this properly.”