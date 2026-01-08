Work in coordination for district's development: DISHA Chairperson

Puttaparthi: Hindupur MP and District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Chairperson BK Parthasarathi has called upon public representatives and officials to work in close coordination to ensure effective implementation of Central government welfare schemes and overall district development.

Chairing DISHA review meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Parthasarathi said decisions taken in previous meetings must be implemented and stressed that shortcomings, if any, should be rectified immediately to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive scheme benefits without discrimination.

He pointed out that issues arising from joint LPMs were affecting farmers’ access to welfare benefits and asked officials to complete individual mutations at the earliest. He also directed that works taken up with matching funds from Centre and State should be completed expeditiously, with clarity on fund allocation. Pending bills related to MGNREGS works completed during 2014–19 and Panchayat Raj works should be cleared at the earliest, he said.

Parthasarathi further called for a thorough review of pensions granted to ineligible persons and their removal, while ensuring eligible beneficiaries are included, irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliation. Emphasising renewable energy, he urged officials to popularise the PM Surya Ghar scheme, particularly highlighting that it is fully free for SC/ST beneficiaries.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, DCMS Chairman Nettem Venkatesulu, Joint Collector M Maurya Bharadwaj and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.