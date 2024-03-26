Former IAS-IPS from K’taka in Tamil Nadu political arena

Bengaluru: National parties are announcing the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections. On Saturday, Congress announced its fourth list, where the names of 46 candidates have been announced. In this, Congress High Command has also given a ticket to former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who is contesting from Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. Sasikant Senthil worked as a District Collector in Dakshin Kannada, Karnataka.

Sasikanth Senthil is originally from Tamil Nadu. He was a 2009 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre. He resigned from the civil service in 2019 when he was the District Collector of Dakshina Kannada. Sasikanth Senthil had announced that he would join politics while resigning. Accordingly, he joined the Congress party.

Played an important role for the victory of Congress in Karnataka. Sasikanth Senthil played an important role in the victory of the Congress with an unprecedented majority in the last assembly elections. Sasikanth Senthil, who belonged to the Congress, was the head of the Karnataka Congress war room in the assembly elections. He was also in charge of the party’s social networks during the Mekedatu padayatra of the Congress. Also, Sasikanth Senthil’s role was important even behind the five guarantee projects.

Both Sasikanth Senthil and K Annamalai are originally from Tamil Nadu and hail from the Karnataka Cadre Union Civil Service. Sasikanth Senthil was a 2009 batch IAS officer. Annamalai was a 2011 batch IPS officer. Both have quit civil service and entered politics. The two are opposites in political ideology. Senthil is contesting as a Congress candidate from Thiruvallur and Annamalai as BJP candidate from Coimbatore.

During the assembly elections, Senthil was the polling officer from the Congress and Annamalai was the

polling officer from the BJP.