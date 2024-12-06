Former students renovate govt school with Rs 2 crore donation

Chamarajanagara: The fate of many students who studied at the government school in Sattegala, a village in the Kollegala taluk of Chamarajnagar district, has been transformed. Some have gone on to become high-ranking officials, while others have risen to prominent positions in various fields.

However, the condition of the school itself was pitiable. In a remarkable act of generosity and community spirit, former students of the school have come together to raise funds and, through their collective efforts, have rebuilt the school with a budget of Rs 2 crore creating a facility that surpasses even private schools in terms of infrastructure and amenities.

The Sattegala Government Higher Primary School, which has been in existence for over 79 years, was in a dilapidated state for many years. Despite its poor condition, thousands of students have passed through its doors and gone on to build successful careers. Some have become government officers, while others have ventured into business and various other sectors. Distressed by the deteriorating state of their alma mater, a group of former students, along with local villagers and their families, raised funds and took on the responsibility of giving the school a complete makeover.

The most notable figure behind the school’s renovation is Mariswamy, an alumnus who studied at this very school over 70 years ago and later became an IPS officer and the Director General of Police in the state. Mariswamy played a pivotal role in organizing the renovation project.

The new building includes spacious classrooms, modern furniture, a fully-equipped computer lab, a well-maintained restroom, office spaces, and a kitchen. The renovated school is now set to be handed over to the government.

On December 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Chamrajnagar district and inaugurate the newly renovated school building, marking the successful completion of the project. This act of giving back by former students to the school that shaped their futures is truly commendable. Their efforts to transform the school into a model educational institution not only honour their roots but also serve as an inspiring example of community-driven change. Through this renovation, they are not only ensuring better educational facilities for future generations but are also paying tribute to the institution that played a key role in their success.