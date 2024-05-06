Fortis Hospital achieves breakthrough in cardiac care, treats 87-year-old with severe heart blockages

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, successfully treated Reddy, an 87-year-old resident from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh who experienced severe breathlessness and chest pain. These symptoms led to the diagnosis of critical heart blockages caused by calcium deposits.

Dr. Srinivas Prasad BV, Consultant-Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, used the state-of-the-art Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology to address the complexities of Reddy’s condition.

This innovative technique breaks down the calcium while minimizing vessel wall trauma allowing the surgery to be completed efficiently within 45 minutes. Reddy was able to go home just three days following the procedure, marking another success in advanced cardiac care by Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta.

Reddy was referred to Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta due to the unavailability of the required resources in Anantapur to perform the surgery. After a comprehensive evaluation, it was revealed that Reddy had experienced a mild heart attack caused by the calcific blockages in his coronary arteries.

The blockages led to chest pain and breathlessness, impacting his daily activities. Given the urgency and complexity of his case, Dr. B V Srinivas Prasad opted for a minimally invasive procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to open the blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow. This procedure was complemented using Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology, which efficiently breaks down the calcium deposits while minimizing damage to the vessel wall.

Dr Srinivas Prasad BV, consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, emphasised the necessity of employing advanced technology over conventional methods. He stated, “The patient had calcium deposits in the heart, which complicated the feasibility of conventional angioplasty (a procedure used to widen narrowed or blocked blood vessels to improve blood flow). Therefore, we opted to proceed with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to open the blocked arteries, restore normal blood flow, and crush the calcium deposits. Following the crushing of the calcium deposits, a balloon was inserted into the artery to open the arterial blocks, and a stent (a small, metal mesh tube) was placed inside the blockages to help keep them open.”

Thanking the medical team patient Reddy said. “I am immensely grateful to Dr. Srinivas Prasad and the entire team at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta for their exceptional care and expertise. Their dedication and skill restored my health and provided me with reassurance and comfort throughout my journey. I cannot thank them enough for the support, care, and life-saving treatment they provided.”

Akshay Oleti, Business Head, said, “We are deeply gratified to have been able to offer Ramesh the highest standard of care, leveraging our state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in cardiac interventions. By employing advanced technologies like Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL), we could navigate the complexities of his condition with precision and efficacy. This successful outcome not only showcases our dedication to providing exceptional patient care but also reaffirms our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in cardiovascular medicine.”