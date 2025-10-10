Four migrant workers succumb to injuries after Bidadi fire accident

Ramanagara, The tragic industrial fire near Bidadi in Ramanagara district has claimed four lives, following the death of workers who sustained severe burn injuries during the mishap earlier this week.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ali, Shafijul Sheikh, Manrul Sheikh, and Ziabur Sheikh, all migrant labourers hailing from West Bengal. They were among seven workers grievously injured in the fire accident that occurred on October 7 at a shed near Bheemenahalli, close to Bidadi.

According to police sources, a gas leak inside the industrial shed triggered a massive fire, engulfing the workers who were on duty at the time. Panic spread through the area as flames and thick smoke rose from the building, prompting nearby workers and locals to rush to the scene. Fire tenders were immediately deployed and the blaze was brought under control after a prolonged operation.

The injured workers were shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where doctors battled to save their lives. Despite intensive treatment, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while three others continue to remain in a critical condition under close observation.

Labour unions and local activists have accused the construction company and management of gross negligence, alleging that basic safety measures were ignored. They claimed that the site lacked proper gas leak detectors, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits.

“Had the company ensured safety checks and provided fire safety training to workers, these lives could have been saved,” said one workers’ representative. Protesters have demanded adequate compensation for the victims’ families, strict legal action against those responsible, and stronger enforcement of industrial safety regulations.

The Bidadi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the gas leak and subsequent explosion. Preliminary findings suggest possible lapses in handling gas cylinders used at the site. Officials from the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health have also begun an independent inquiry.

tragedy stands as a grim reminder of how negligence and lack of safety preparedness continue to claim lives in Karnataka’s industrial corridors.