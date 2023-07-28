Free Hepatitis B Screening Camp for 100 BBMP Workers as a part of World Hepatitis Day

BENGALURU: On World Hepatitis Day, Sparsh Hospital conducted a free Hepatitis screening camp for 100 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employees and the Pourakarmikas on the 28th July. The screening camp was conducted to raise awareness about Hepatitis B and its prevention. The camp was arranged at BBMP Office, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.



World Hepatitis day is observed on 28th of July to raise awareness on viral hepatitis. This year, the global campaign adopts the theme "One Life, One Liver," emphasising the importance of safeguarding liver health and preventing hepatitis-related complications. Hepatitis is a condition characterised by inflammation of the liver and can be caused by various viruses, classified as types A to E.

Commenting on the camp, Sparsh Hospital, Chairman, Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil said, “At Sparsh, we believe in making quality healthcare accessible to everyone and this screening camp is a step towards improving public health and spreading awareness about this preventable disease. As frontline essential workers, we recognise the important role that BBMP workers play and we wanted to take this opportunity to safeguard their health and wellbeing. We look forward to hosting many more screening camps like this to reduce the burden of this preventable disease.”

The Sparsh Hospital, Consultant Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Dr Naveen Ganjoo said, “Hepatitis primarily affects the liver and can lead to acute or chronic inflammation, potentially resulting in severe liver damage, cirrhosis, liver cancer and even death. As Hepatitis infections often remain asymptomatic during their initial stages, routine screening becomes essential, especially for high risk individuals. By fostering awareness, promoting screening and ensuring access to treatment and prevention measures, we can move closer to eliminating hepatitis as a public health threat and protecting the well being of people around the world.”,