French defence major Thales sets up R&D centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: French defence major Thales on Monday announced setting up an R&D centre here that will serve as a hub for advanced research, supporting the country’s self-reliance vision.

With this, India has joined the ranks of Thales’ five global corporate laboratories for Research & Technology, alongside those in France, the UK, Canada, and Singapore, it said.

According to company statement, Thales Research & Technology India unveiled during the week of the India AI Impact Summit, will serve as a hub for advanced research, supporting the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

The centre will also provide a special emphasis on open innovation in hardware domain, enabling stronger collaborations with start-ups, industry partners and academic research community to develop breakthrough technologies for critical systems, it said. It will have dedicated team of researchers, including Masters and PhD scholars, the company said, adding that Thales dedicates more than four billion euros globally in R&D every year.

State IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the launch of Thales Research & Technology India at its Engineering Competence Centre in Bengaluru reflects the state’s robust innovation ecosystem and strong Indo-French collaboration.

“Thales’ continued investments in research & development, skill creation and partnerships with local industry align well with the vision of building a self-reliant India. Congratulations to the Thales team for this significant milestone that will strengthen the development of cutting-edge technologies, including AI and cybersecurity not just for Karnataka, but also for the nation and the world,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

With the launch of this new research centre, Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru said, Thales is marking a decisive step in its journey in India.

“Thales is one of the companies that best embody French excellence, an excellence built on research, engineering and the pursuit of high-end technological capabilities across aerospace, defence, cybersecurity and digital identity. The company supports the Make in India vision and contributes significantly to strengthening the country’s wider industrial and technological landscape,” he added.