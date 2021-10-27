Gang Ties Youngsters To Tree And Compels Them To Consume Beedi

On Saturday afternoon, around six people from Bengaluru in Karnataka were arrested by police for tying primary children aged 11 - 13 and torturing them. The children were forced to smoke 'beedi' inside government school campus while torturing. The video witnessing the brutal incident of the helpless children, aged 11 to 13, begging the organisation to release them have went viral on social media.



Meanwhile, several neighbours had secretly videotaped the criminals and submitted the footage to former Devasandra ward corporator S Srikanth. Srikanth described the incident as absolutely inhumane and a gross violation of children's rights.

The class 5 students were tortured on the campus of a BBMP school in B Narayanapura, Devasandra ward, near KR Puram. Many people have expressed fury about the occurrence, accusing police of neglecting to strengthen monitoring in the neighbourhood and crack down on criminals.

The six members were jailed after a former corporator reported the matter to the jurisdictional police. The six members gang include young people of Vivek, 19, and Mahesh, 18, were detained. Two of the remaining four are minors as they are 17 years old and among the four, two are students.

According to initial investigations, the suspect used to invoke children to the school grounds, threaten them with severe punishments, bully and rag them. According to sources, they would make them squat on the ground and beat them with a stick. The gang tended to make threats towards the younger kids. They had turned the school into a den for their unlawful activities.

The event was discovered and came into light on Saturday when one of the children began acting strangely when he returned home. Among the tortured students, one of the student's parent said that during the evening, his son returned home and began to wail loudly and shudder. His body temperature was quite high, and his legs were dripping with blood. They inquired him what occurred after soothing him, and he told us what had transpired. It has terrified them.

As per the sources, the gang made these kids sit barefoot on the floor after they declined to purchase beedis from a retailer. Their feet and necks were beaten using a stick. Burn marks can be found on the neck, hand, wrist, and palm of several children.