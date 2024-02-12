Gangavati achieves milestone, successfully conducts Laparoscopic surgery for genital cancer

Koppal: In a remarkable medical feat, a team led by Urology Cancer Specialist, Dr. Nagaraj, performed a successful laparoscopic radical prostatectomy surgery on a 75-year-old man suffering from genital cancer. Ramappa, hailing from Kamalpur in ViJayapura district, had been grappling with urinary tract infections and excruciating pain for years before seeking treatment at the Multi Specialty Hospital.

Ramappa's symptoms, including frequent urination, intense pain during urination, and urinary blockages, prompted medical investigations revealing genital cancer. Despite recommendations for treatment in Bangalore, the patient opted for surgery closer to home. Assessing the patient's age and health, Dr. Nagaraj and his team accepted the challenge and executed the surgery with precision.

The laparoscopic procedure, termed laparoscopic radical prostatectomy and laparoscopic pelvic lymph node dissection, is a rarity in North Karnataka, typically available only in Bangalore. Dr. Nagaraj highlighted the advantages of laparoscopy, emphasising minimal bleeding, reduced pain, and swift recovery compared to traditional open surgery.

"In laparoscopic surgery, patients experience minimal discomfort and can swiftly resume daily activities," stated Dr. Nagaraj. "Unlike open surgery, which involves significant bleeding and prolonged recovery, laparoscopy offers a cost-effective solution, particularly beneficial for patients in smaller towns like Gangavati."

The surgical success underscores the advancement of medical capabilities in regional healthcare facilities, offering hope and access to cutting-edge treatments for patients in underserved areas. Dr. Nagaraj's pioneering efforts reflect a commitment to delivering quality healthcare and addressing complex medical conditions closer to home.