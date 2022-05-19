Girls outshine boys in SSLC exams

Bengaluru: The State education department on Thursday announced the much-awaited SSLC (Class 10) results, which saw 85.63 per cent students pass, while girls outshone boys.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced that rural students performed better than their city counterparts.

While the pass percentage of students from urban areas was 86.64 per cent, it was 91.32 per cent in rural areas. The boys recorded 86.34 per cent pass percentage whereas the girls have achieved 92.44 per cent.

The students belonging to Scheduled Caste showed 86.80 per cent success rate,

while it was 88.96 per cent for students belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

A total of 145 students have secured first rank by scoring 625 marks out of 625.

Out of the 8,73,859 students enrolled for exams, 8,53,436 took the test. The pass percentage was 99.99 per cent in 2020-21 and 72.42 per cent in 2019-20. Out of 4,667 differently abled children who attended the exams, 3,762 have passed.

The supplementary exams will be held in June.

Conducting of the SSLC exams this year was considered a litmus test for the ruling BJP amid hijab controversy. Muslim students, barring a few, shunned the hijab to take up the crucial examinations. The High Court of Karnataka recently upheld ban on wearing of hijab in classrooms leading to a tense situation across the State. Section 144 was clamped in and around 3,444 examination centres across the State and tight police security cover provided to prevent any untoward incidents.

This was the first time after the Covid pandemic that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern.

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have maintained their sterling performance in the State. However, the pass percentage has remained much to be desired at 85.63 and girls have again scored higher in the pass percentage with 90.29 compared to 81.3 per cent by boys.

While a total of 145 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks, 22 of them are from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

As many as 17 students from Dakshina Kannada have secured 100% marks, while five from Udupi have achieved the distinction.