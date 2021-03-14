Golden Chariot Train back on tracks, embarks on South India tour

Bengaluru: The services of the Golden Chariot Train have resumed, according to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The official Twitter handle of the IRCTC tweeted, "Vacation times are back now. The Golden Chariot Train embarked on its 6Nights/7 Days "Pride of Karnataka" itinerary from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station today amid traditional Indian welcome and hospitality to the picturesque landscape & destinations of South India."

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, inspected the luxury train. He interacted with passengers in the train. The luxury tourist train which left Yeshwantpur Railway Station today will cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

"Golden Chariot" Luxury train was started by Karnataka State Tourism & Development Corporation (KSTDC) in 2008. The operations, management and marketing of the train has been taken over through an agreement with KSTDC by the IRCTC which is a fully owned subsidiary of Railways.

The train provides travellers a chance to experience the historical, architectural and scenic beauty of South India while enjoying the comfort of a state-of-the-art amenities and international service standards.