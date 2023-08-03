Government Puts Mass Police Inspector Transfers on Hold

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's decision to transfer 211 police inspectors across the state just recently, has been put on hold until further notice. This unexpected turn of events followed objections raised by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, causing a temporary suspension of the transfers.

Late on Tuesday, the government issued a series of mass transfer orders affecting 211 police inspectors. However, in a surprising twist on Wednesday morning, the administration released another order halting the transfers of 11 inspectors. Shortly thereafter, an additional eight inspectors' transfers were also put in suspension until further notice.

By afternoon, all police inspectors who were initially slated for transfer were notified not to relinquish their current positions or assume charge at their newly designated posts until further directives were issued. According to reports, the communication was disseminated to all police stations via wireless medium.

The controversy further escalated when BJP leader Amit Malviya shared an alleged audio clip from a control room, announcing the postponement of all transfers.

Reports suggest that the objections to the transfers were raised by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his supporters, who expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of consultation with local MLAs before making these personnel changes.

Shivakumar reportedly raised the matter with state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, leading to the Chief Minister's decision to halt all inspector transfers for the time being. Alongside the inspector transfers, the transfers of seven Assistant Commissioners of Police were also put on hold.

Previously, Congress MLAs had written to Siddaramaiah, expressing concerns that their recommendations about the transfers were not being taken by the ministers.

Upon questioning the Chief Minister in Delhi about the perceived rift between him and the Deputy Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah assured that "there are no differences" between them.