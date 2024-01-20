  • Menu
Govt should ensure security of 37,000 devotees scheduled to travel to Ayodhya: Karnataka BJP
Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said that the government must ensure the security of 37,000 devotees who are scheduled to travel to Ayodhya from Karnataka following the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22.

Bengaluru: Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said that the government must ensure the security of 37,000 devotees who are scheduled to travel to Ayodhya from Karnataka following the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22.

“Devotees will travel to Ayodhya from January 31 to March 25. BJP will bear all the expenses. If there is any disturbance of law and order, the Congress government will be responsible,” Vijayendra told media persons.

He said that the government should also ensure that no devotee faces any kind hardship.

“The incidents like the tearing of Sri Ram’s poster in Kolar and the arrest of Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari may lead to a situation where peace of the society will be challenged,” he said.

He said that more than 60 screens in PVR cinemas will show live telecasts of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.

“People are responding well to the distribution of Mantrakshate. The state should declare a holiday on January 22 for the benefit of devotees of Lord Ram,” he said.

