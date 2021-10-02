Govt will give top priority to khadi, village industries: Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, said khadi and village industries development will be given priority and special programmes to fulfil the objective will be chalked out.

Addressing the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations jointly organised by the State Information and Public Relations Department, Gandhi Memorial Fund and other organisations at the Gandhi Bhavan, Basavaraj Bommai said, "All citizens need to rededicate themselves to work and serve the country to enable it to emerge on the top of the world."

"It is lamentable that we see lack of civic responsibility all around. If we work with responsibility and do well in whatever we do, it would a big tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," Bommai said.

He added, Gandhiji gave importance to people engaged in productive activities and the economy improves when all discharge their duties and work sincerely. It is the same principle that Basavanna propounded when he said work is worship. Gandhiji's biggest strength was transformation and truth.

Bommai said, "The State government has taken up a programme of constructing Gandhi Bhavans in all districts. The Gandhi Bhavans are ready for inauguration in Shivamogga and Ballari districts while work is in progress in other districts too."

Former minister and Congress leader H K Patil, ministers Govinda M Karjol, Halappa Achar, BJP MP Shivakumar Udasi, Dr L Hanumanthaiyya, Justice Ashok B Hinchageri and others participated in the function.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in front of Vidhana Soudha to mark his 153rd birthday and also the 117th birthday of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Underscoring the need to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Bommai said the freedom fighter's mantra on job creation makes it more relevant in the 21st century. "We don't need mass production, but we need production by masses," he said quoting Gandhi.

"He wanted jobs for all, which is very relevant in the 21st century. It is my firm belief that if we tread on his philosophy, we have a great future," Bommai said after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The CM said Mahatma Gandhi brought freedom to India with the weapon of truth and non-violence, which the world is aware of and respects him for it. On Gandhi ji's vision of village development, the Chief Minister said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya'.

Noting that Gandhi's simple and unblemished personal and public life was the guiding force of India, Bommai pointed out that Gandhi's idea of nationalism was humane, which needs to be strengthened across the nation.

Glowing tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation and Shastri in various parts of Karnataka. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot too paid homage to Gandhi by garlanding his statue at the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

The State Congress unit had organised a special programme to pay their respect to both the towering personalities. The JD(S) party leaders too offered their tribute to Gandhi and Shastri.