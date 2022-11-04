Grievances of Outer Ring Road: Meeting to be held on Nov 14 

Bengaluru: Aimed at solving the grievances of companies and residents located on Outer Ring Road (ORR), the BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh would hold a meeting and review the situation.

The Minister for IT/BT, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said this on Thursday in the monthly meeting convened at Vidhana Soudha with the representatives of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) and a few other associations. Minister stated that the entrepreneurs had drawn the attention of the government regarding the problems in the 17 km stretch of the outer ring road. The government would solve the problems related to traffic congestion, UGD, metro etc in the stretch on priority basis. Besides, the service roads in the city would also be upgraded, he assured.

He agreed that there exists a few problems and felt that the rain excessive rain was one of the reasons. "The government was in open state of mind to discuss and find effective solutions. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai is himself keen on solving the problems" Minister explained.

Narayan called on the companies to come to a decision with regard to spending CSR fund for the infrastructure development on outer ringer Road. Sustainable development would be possible only when citizens join hands with the government, he opined.

NASSCOM Regional Head Bhaskar Varma, Srinivasa Rao Chandan, MD, Able, Ravikrishnan of Goldman Sachs, Ramkumar Narayanan of VMware, Manas Das, Archana Tayade, Arvind Ayyaswamy, Nidhi Pratap Nene, KM Mohan, Krishna Kumar Gowda of ORRCA attended the meeting. BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, Mahadevpura Zone Special Commissioner Dr Triloka Chandra, IT/BT Director Meena Nagaraj,BBMP Chief Engineer BS Prahlad, Traffic Joint Police commissioner Dr Ravikanthe Gowda were present.