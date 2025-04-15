Gusty winds, rains damage heritage Jain Basadi

Moodbidri (Dakshina Kannada district): A spell of gusty winds and heavy rainfall that swept through parts of Dakshina Kannada on Monday after left a trail of destruction in Aliyuru village, damaging the Adhinatha Tirthankara Basadi—an ancient heritage monument of the Jain community located about 14 kilometres from Moodbidri, a major Jain religious tourism centre.

The sudden weather event, which lasted for less than an hour, caused significant structural damage to the centuries-old Basadi, a revered site for the Jain community known for its intricate stone carvings and architectural significance. According to preliminary reports, the roof structure and parts of the outer walls suffered damage as strong winds uprooted trees and flung debris into the monument.

Aliyuru, though a quiet village, is part of the cultural and religious belt surrounding Moodbidri, home to some of the oldest Jain Basadis in South India. The Adhinatha Basadi holds special significance as it is believed to date back 4 centuries and is dedicated to Adhinatha, the first of the 24 Tirthankaras in Jainism. Officials from the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) said at least half a dozen electric poles were brought down in the surrounding areas, disrupting power supply.

“The strong winds uprooted multiple poles and snapped overhead lines. Restoration efforts are currently underway, and we hope to resume supply to most affected areas by late tonight,” a MESCOM spokesperson said. Moodbidri Taluk officials have toured the affected parts of Aliyuru to assess the damage. “This Basadi is an important part of our district’s cultural and religious heritage. We will be preparing a detailed report to be submitted to the district administration to ensure that proper conservation measures are undertaken immediately,” the officials said.

Local police officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, road connectivity was briefly disrupted due to fallen trees and electric poles blocking the village access road. “Our teams worked through the night to clear the road and ensure the safety of residents.” said an official from the Moodbidri police station.

Community leaders and heritage conservationists have expressed concern over the increasing vulnerability of heritage structures to sudden climate events. “This incident once again highlights the urgent need to invest in protective measures for our ancient monuments, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas,” said a local historian associated with Moodbidri’s Jain studies centre.

As the region continues to reel under unpredictable weather patterns, officials have urged residents to report damages and hazards promptly. Meanwhile, restoration and conservation experts are expected to inspect the damaged Basadi in the coming days.