Hampi Kannada university is in financial distress

Bellary: While the state government continues to make a series of promises aimed at assisting the people, the aftermath of these financial commitments has cast a shadow on development in several regions. One such poignant example is the distressing situation faced by Kannada University in Hampi, where inadequate funding for current bills, property taxes, and water bills has left the institution grappling with financial difficulties.

Established three decades ago, Kannada University in Hampi was founded with the primary objective of fostering Kannada literature and culture. Sprawling across hundreds of acres, this university has been a nurturing ground for research scholars, writers, and those dedicated to preserving and enriching the Kannada identity. However, the institution now finds itself in financial turmoil.

In the current fiscal year, the university has received only 1.5 crores of the allocated 5 crores grant. This financial crunch has created significant challenges, as the university is unable to meet its current bill, property tax, and water bill obligations. Municipal authorities in Kamalapur have issued notices to settle these dues, with outstanding bills totaling 90 lakhs for electricity and 50 lakhs for property taxes.

The university, dedicated to the advancement of the Kannada language, is facing financial distress, a situation that has left Kannada enthusiasts disappointed, especially during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Karnataka statehood. The university has devised a plan to clear the outstanding 90 lakhs in electricity bills at a rate of 10 lakhs per month, responding to JESCOM's insistence on payment.

In the midst of this crisis, Vijayanagar in-charge minister Jameer has reached out to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting an additional grant of Rs 9.21 crore for Kannada University. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Hampi. During his visit, the university's governing body intends to elucidate the financial challenges faced by Kannada University. The issue of Kannada land and water is non-negotiable, and it is the collective responsibility of all to safeguard the Kannada language. Kannada enthusiasts are calling upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rescue the only Kannada university from its current financial predicament