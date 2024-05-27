HC directs govt to decide on plea within 10 days

Bengaluru: The High Court recently directed the state government to consider within 10 days the plea filed seeking permission to organise horse races at the Bengaluru Turf Club.

A vacation single-member bench headed by Justice MJS Kamal, which heard the petitions filed by Bangalore Turf Club Limited, Karnataka Race Horse Owners Association and Karnataka Trainers Association, has adjourned the hearing till June 6.

Advocating for the government, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty said, “There was a discussion led by the Chief Minister for about 2 hours on the issue of license for the organisation of races. In addition, discussions should be held with other partners on this issue, and conditions should be legally imposed to prevent illegalities.”

Also, the issuance of license has been delayed as the government has noticed that some objectionable activities are being carried out during the races. Also, horse races have been held at the race course for 161 years. For the last 72 years, the government has been giving permission to organise matches.

But four weeks’ time should be given as there is a need to crack down on illegalities and impose legal conditions and issue licenses,” he demanded.

Taking note of that point, the bench adjourned the hearing with notice that there would be a delay of four weeks and to consider the plea of the petitioner in the next 10 days. Arguing for the petitioner, senior lawyer Sriranga explained, “Finance secretaries to the government and Bangalore city police commissioner are members of the race course management board.

The government is aware of all the activities of the race planning and there is no possibility of any irregularities.”

A decision has been taken in the annual general meeting of the board to cancel the license of the bookies who have been booked on charges of illegal betting for tax evasion. Also, bookie companies have no involvement in the organisation of races. So he requested to allow the organisation of races.

It is common to get a license once a month to organize races every year.

However, the government has not given permission to organize races after the month of March. Despite several appeals, there was no response. In this backdrop, the livelihood of around 2,000 personnel has been affected. An application has been filed in the High Court seeking a direction to the government to allow the organisation

of races.