HD Kumaraswamy Alleges Commission for Contracts Under Congress-led Regime

Bengaluru: The former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader, H D Kumaraswamy, has levied grave accusations of corruption against the Congress-led government in the state. In a media interaction on Friday, Kumaraswamy alleged that contractors are being coerced into paying commissions for every government contract they receive.

According to Kumaraswamy, a member of the Contractors' Association approached him with shocking revelations about a minister who allegedly demanded a fixed commission for every project. In addition, the minister's aides are reportedly acting as intermediaries, permitting contractors to meet the minister only after they have provided them with financial kickbacks.

The allegations did not stop there, as Kumaraswamy further accused ministers of seeking an exorbitant sum of Rs. 250 crore from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). He asserted that the funds were intended to be funnelled to Delhi leaders.

The former Chief Minister lamented that while the government may portray a facade of taking action against corruption by removing certain individuals, corruption still thrives within its ranks, evoking a deep concern for the state's governance.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was swift to give a response and dismissed the allegations made by Kumaraswamy, characterizing them as mere 'hit and run' tactics. He refuted the JDS leader's past accusations of 'YST' commission, emphasizing that Kumaraswamy had failed to provide substantial evidence to support his claims.

Speaking on the matter, Siddaramaiah said that these allegations appeared to be politically motivated, intended to tarnish his image and implicate his son, Yathindra, without any concrete evidence to back them up. (eom)