HDK expresses strong disapproval over Hanuman flag removal

Mandya: The removal of the Hanuman Flag in Keragodu village has drawn strong disapproval from former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who alleges it to be an act of arrogance by the Congress government. Speaking during an ongoing protest in Keragodu in Mandya district and adorned in a saffron shawl, Kumaraswamy criticized the government’s actions. He said tensions heightened as law enforcement resorted to lathi-charging activists and demonstrators, resulting in injuries, including one individual sustaining an eye injury. Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the incident and challenged the authorities, questioning their responsibility in such situations.

He remarked, “Should someone lose an eye due to your actions, would the District Superintendent of Police give him eyes ? Be cautious, police. The duration of your strategies will be observed. We are resolute against complying with unjust directives.” Attributing the government for the turmoil in Keragodu, Kumaraswamy called for the suspension of the Mandya DC, holding him accountable. Drawing parallels to the divine wrath of Hanuman leading to the burning of Lanka, he warned of a comparable destiny for those deemed responsible. Kumaraswamy emphasized, “Mere association with the name Rama is insufficient; one must embody the virtues of Rama.” Labelling the baton charge as evidence of the government’s authoritarian inclinations, Kumaraswamy issued a stern warning to the Siddaramaiah government. “Rectify your errors. Physical assault under the influence of power will not conclude this struggle,” asserted Kumaraswamy, urging officials to seek redemption for their actions.

Highlighting that the protest was not motivated by political interests, Kumaraswamy criticized the authorities for allegedly fabricating information regarding the flag pole incident. He called for an immediate peace meeting in Keragodu, advocating for the reinstatement of the flag. Warning that the resistance would persist until their demands are met, he added, “If public sentiment intensifies, law enforcement may find it challenging to contain. Dissolve Section 144 before the situation escalates.” The Hanuman Flag dispute in has escalated, with many BJP JDS leaders entering into protests conducted in various district headquarters of state. In Mandya police resorted to mild lathicharge to quell the mob which attempted to tear Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga s flex expressing outrage accusing he of instructing officers to remove the Hanuman flag.

The BJP JDS workers staged protest in Mandya’s Mahaveera Circle, against baton charge. Two workers sustained head injuries. Enraged further by this incident, activists have initiated a sit-in protest on the old Bangalore-Mysore highway.