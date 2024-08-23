HDK has no moral right to ask for Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Bengaluru: Launchinga tirade, Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan said Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has no moral right to ask for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday , he said that based on the Lokayukta investigation, it has been proven that irregularities occurred. It has been ten months since the SIT petitioned the Governor for permission to prosecute Kumaraswamy. For this reason, it is actually Kumaraswamy who should resign. The minister further clarified that the complaint against Siddaramaiah is a private one; it hasn’t resulted in an FIR, and no investigation has taken place. However, a notice was issued on the very day the complaint was filed. How fair that is? Before asking Siddaramaiah to resign, Kumaraswamy should resign on moral grounds first. Kumaraswamy had said that even if there are a hundred Siddaramaiahs, they can do nothing. Zameer retorted by challenging him, saying, “Let him face one Zameer, that’s enough.”

He also questioned Kumaraswamy’s claims about their association, mentioning an incident where Kumaraswamy said that he (Zameer) was running two buses on the same number in Ramanagara. Zameer questioned how Kumaraswamy could keep him close if that were true. The housing minister said the court has given him a clean chit in the related case. The case is related to his uncle and not to him personally. However, he refrained from revealing what Kumaraswamy did, adding that if Kumaraswamy is willing, they can have an open debate on legal and illegal matters.” If I start speaking, a lot of truth will come out”, he warned.