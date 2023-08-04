HDK is speaking out of frustration: Minister Thangadagi

Bengaluru: The Minister of Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare, Shivraj Thangadagi has joked that before the assembly result former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had a wish, but the result had disappointed, and thus he is speaking in frustration.



Responding to reporters' questions on Friday, the minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said the government has no worries. People have given opportunity to Congress with large numbers. The guarantees given by the party before the election have been implemented. There is no leader of the opposition who cannot tolerate this and are giving a good statement. As a result, he lashed out that the people will teach the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections as well.

BJP did not make any plans for Dalits during their rule. As soon as Congress came to power, BJP became more concerned about Dalits. Our government is aware of where the money of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Community should be used.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brought a suitable law for the proper management of the funds of these two communities. He said that BJP leaders are not qualified to talk about this.

We thought that Basavaraj Bommai would make his contribution to the state as Chief Minister. But Bommai's contribution to the state is nil. BJP should act responsibly as the main opposition. He complained that he was criticizing unnecessarily.

In view of Lok Sabha elections coming up in seven or eight months, party organization and responsibility were discussed in the Delhi meeting. Political changes will start from Karnataka itself. Therefore, the seniors have instructed that the maximum number of seats should be won from the state for the Lok Sabha elections, and we are going to work towards that, the minister said.

No one in the party is upset. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will handle everything. Senior MLA Basavaraja Rayareddy is very dear to me. I have great respect for him. Rayareddy, who has been elected to the Legislative Assembly many times, said that he could not comment on his statement.

The minister replied to a question that the commission had given a report about the inclusion of orphans in the backward category and the matter was being scrutinized.