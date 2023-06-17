Head constable murdered by sand mafia?

Kalaburagi: It is alleged that illegal sand transportation is going on unabated in the district. Now, a police head constable who went to stop the illegal transport of sand was run over by a tractor and as a result he died on the spot Hullur under Nelogi police station limits in Jewargitaluk.

The deceased identified as head constable Mayur Chauhan (51) was working in Nelogi police station in Kalburgi district. A check post was set up near Hullur to prevent illegal sand movement in Bhima river. It is said that sand mining mafia run over a tractor on him when he was checking the sand vehicles at night. As soon as the information about the incident came to light, SP Isha Pant visited the place and inspected it, and said that after the investigation, it will be known whether it was intentional or accidental.

Rural development and Panchayat raj and district-in-charge minister Priyank Kharge said that a tractor transporting illegal sand was caught and a police constable on duty died near Hullur check post. “It is very painful that the constable has died,” minister Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences.

He has issued a press statement in this regard and said, “ Head Constable Mayura Chauhan of Nelogi Police Station of Jewargi Taluk has died. I have already called the Deputy Commissioner and the District Superintendent of Police regarding the incident and have ordered an investigation.” Later, the minister consoled the family of the deceased and promised that appropriate compensation will be provided by the government soon.

“This incident has taken place even though the revenue and police departments have already been directed to take strict action to prevent illegal sand transport in the district. In this context, we will again discuss with the relevant authorities and I have given strict orders to the police department and directed them to take immediate action against illegal sand

transport,” he said.