Health care tips for the diabetic & Covid positive

As covid gets highly transmissible with severe symptoms, there is absolute chaos across the world with the virus infecting people of any age but the complications are far more worrisome for a diabetic. A diabetic is more prone to this virus than non-diabetic and this is due to their high blood glucose levels that make their body vulnerable. However, there are ways to recover from COVID - following precautions and self-care techniques and sticking to a healthy lifestyle will not only restore your health but can also help in 'reverse your diabetes' journey. For a diabetic who has tested positive for COVID-19, it is important to follow a proper nutrition routine to get energy and relief from COVID symptoms while maintaining blood glucose levels in the process.

A) Refrain from carbs sources like sugar, milk, packaged fruits juices, grains like rice, wheat, oats, etc., instead swap wheat flour with flaxseed or coconut flour, rice with cauli rice, and so on to stay low carb and maintain health.

B) Include proteins both from plant and animal sources like paneer, cheese, beans, poultry, eggs, etc., to regain muscle mass. Include generous servings of healthy fats like ghee, butter, coconut oil in your daily meals to increase energy.

C) For fighting fatigue and lethargy, source omega-3 fatty acids, CoQ10, and potassium through beans, tofu, sprouts, nuts & seeds, spinach, broccoli, lean meats, etc., and drink plenty of water to ensure healthy metabolism to help energise cells.

D) Pomegranate, onion, cinnamon, garlic, fatty fish, beets, turmeric, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, walnuts, tomato, ginger are good for improving blood circulation.

E) To enhance immunity, indulge in foods rich in Vit A, C, and E, iron and zinc in sour fruits, dark green leafy vegetables, bright red and orange-colored vegetables, lean meats, eggs, nuts, and seeds, broccoli, etc.

F) Infection takes a toll on our gut health too resulting in stomach upset and weak digestion - include a variety of gut-friendly probiotics and prebiotics in your diet.

In addition to the right nutrition, try and spend around 30 mins daily in physical activity like walking and simple yoga including pranayama and breathing exercises to keep the body active. You may also want to try and take small naps of 1-hour max in between your work schedules in addition to your routine 7-8 hours of sleep at night. This can help your body relax, recharge and distress resulting in a refreshed and better feeling.

(Vivek Subramanyam, Founder & CEO, LiveAltLife (Bengaluru based healthcare start-up that provides holistic wellness solutions to lifestyle disorders)