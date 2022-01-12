Health Minister Sudhakar goes into isolation after CM tests positive

Bengaluru: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he had tested positive for Covid, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar went into isolation on Tuesday though his Abbott ID NOW, a rapid, instrument-based test for the detection of infectious diseases, was negative, he intends to undergo an RT-PCR test before he resumes his public engagements.

On Monday, Sudhakar had attended an event organized at Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution when the Chief Minister had kickstarted the precautionary dose to health warriors, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar stated, "Since I happen to be a primary contact of CM Bommai who tested positive for Covid-19 today, I am voluntarily undergoing self-isolation for the next two days. The Abbott ID NOW test done today evening has come negative and I will undergo RT-PCR test again after two days."

"Although I am completely asymptomatic and doing absolutely fine, as a responsible citizen, I will undergo self-isolation for two days, considering the health and safety of others. All my official programmes stand cancelled and I will continue to work through virtual platforms," he said.

Sudhakar said that he will undergo an RT-PCR test on Wednesday before he resumes his routine work. "I, therefore, appeal to everyone to not come to meet me physically for the next two days. I will undergo an RT-PCR test after two days and if the report comes negative, I will resume my routine work from Wednesday," his tweet read.