Healthcare startup Dozee launches remote contactless patient monitoring solution 

Bengaluru: Dozee, a healthcare startup, announced the launch of Dozee Pro, a Contactless Vitals Monitor for hospitals. The Dozee Pro features an AI-powered triaging system that converts any bed into a step-down ICU in under two minutes and enables remote monitoring of patients outside of the ICU.



The company claims to be witnessing an increased adoption of its new RPM solution with over 70 hospitals across India partnering with the startup in less than 3 months. It has deployed 4000 devices in hospitals to monitor patients continuously and to help them enhance patient care and clinical outcomes. It has monitored over 16,000 patients, helping save the lives of more than 250 by early identification of risk and health deterioration. Dozee expects to partner with more than 500 hospitals and monitor an additional 200000 patients in the next 12 months.

Dozee Pro enables the continuous (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient's heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters like sleep apnea, myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient. It comes with an industrial grade contactless sensor, communication pod and cloud-based patient monitoring tool with an AI-powered triaging system which captures real-time body vitals, and provides round the clock monitoring for patients who were previously manually monitored only every couple of hours.

Made in India, Dozee Pro has been launched with a 98.4% medical grade accuracy after successful clinical trials conducted with over 1000 subjects at NIMHANS and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

Dr Nishanth, MD, DM, Associate Professor of Cardiology at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru said, "Technology innovations are fast redefining various facets of healthcare. Application of AI on health data can prove to be transformational in the early detection of health conditions and providing timely care to patients. This results in a significant improvement in patient safety and clinical outcomes. Dozee's contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) & risk based stratification of patients is one such technology which possibly can be a game changer for patient monitoring in hospitals, at home and for early screening of health disorders."

Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Cofounder, Dozee elaborated, "Remote Patient Monitoring is rapidly becoming a way for hospitals and healthcare providers to deliver an enhanced level of quality patient care through the pandemic and beyond. From COVID-19 patient care, to post-surgical follow-up, to ongoing care management for patients with chronic illness, Dozee has been helping doctors and hospitals with clinical-grade technology to provide quality of care safely and at scale. Our focus is to provide a solution for hospitals that is cost-effective without compromising patient care. Dozee provides doctors with continuous data on a patient's vitals and raises an alert when there is deterioration in health, empowering them to make informed care decisions no matter where they are."