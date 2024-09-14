Hindu community takes oath against ‘love jihad’

Gadag: In a highly charged event held in GadagBetageri, Hindu girls, women, and their parents took an oath in the presence of Lord Ganesha, pledging not to fall victim to the “love jihad.” trap. The event, organized by the Kranti Sena, saw participants vow before the deity to resist and combat what they believe is a targeted effort to convert Hindu women through romantic relationships.

As part of the Hindu Dharma awareness program, the Kranti Sena installed the idol of Hindu Mahaganapati in Tarnal town of Betageri, Gadag. The installation was accompanied by an awareness initiative designed to inform and educate the Hindu community, especially young women, about the perceived dangers of “love jihad.”

During the event, girls and their parents from the Hindu community were administered an oath. According to the organizers, the participants took a solemn pledge in the name of Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesha and Lord Rama, vowing that they does not allow “love jihad” to occur under any circumstances. The young women also vowed to resist any attempts to engage them in what was described as “love jihad.”

The organizers pointed to previous cases in Gadag city and Hubli as examples of “love jihad,” which they claim is a strategy aimed at converting Hindu women through romantic relationships. In response to these incidents, the Kranti Sena organized the awareness program to alert the Hindu community to what they see as a growing threat.

Kranti Sena President Babu Bakale emphasized the need for awareness among Hindu families, particularly young women, about the alleged issue.

“Young women are being targeted in schools and colleges and manipulated into ‘love jihad’.

At such times, young women should not fear speaking out and must inform their parents immediately,” said Bakale. He further called on the youth of the Hindu community to intervene if they become aware of such cases, stating, “Only by resisting such efforts can the Hindu Sanatan Dharma survive.”

The event underscored the organizers’ call for vigilance within the Hindu community, particularly among young women and their families. The Kranti Sena urged Hindu youth to actively prevent any perceived instances of “love jihad” and to ensure that the Hindu community remains unified in this effort..

The programme reflects growing concerns among certain sections of the Hindu community regarding interfaith relationships, which they believe are part of a larger conspiracy against Hindu women. The organizers hope that such awareness initiatives will empower Hindu women and their families to resist any perceived threats to their faith and cultural identity.