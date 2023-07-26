Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee

BENGALURU: Innocent youths and students were arrested on false charges during the riots in which DJ Halli and KG Halli were set on fire during the last government's tenure in the state. Many MLAs have requested that the case be re-examined and the detainees released. However, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar has informed that the case cannot be withdrawn after writing the letter.

Talking to the media about this, he said that the legislator has requested to withdraw the case of those involved in the riots. Different MLAs in different cases have written letters saying that if there is no truth in the case, take it back. As soon as he writes the letter, we will not accept the case back. It should be presented before the Cabinet Sub-Committee. He informed that a decision on the release will be taken before the sub-committee of the cabinet formed under the leadership of the home minister









Only after the MLA wrote the letter, we did the process of placing it before the Cabinet Sub-Committee. Then comes the cabinet. It is not like it will be approved in the cabinet. We will decide whether it is legal. If there is a legal opportunity after seeing the facts, we will take it back. Why is the BJP doing politics? They are doing politics in small matters. It seems that they have no other job. BJP is not talking about drought or floods. It seems that there is no other work. What is wrong with the MLA writing the letter? Why is all this so important? He expressed anger at BJP's criticism.



Mysore district MLA Tanveer Sait has appealed to the government to release the innocent people involved in the riots. In the letter, he wrote to Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar that "innocent youths and students have been arrested on false charges in the riots and protests held in DJ Halli and KG Halli, Shimoga, Hubli and other places. The case should be re-examined and the arrested be released."









In March 2021, 29 accused who had served 6 months of imprisonment in the Bellary Central Jail in connection with the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots in Bengaluru were released at night. At this time, the accused refused to give further feedback to the media representatives, saying, 'We are not involved in the case. We are innocent. He only said that we were arrested as innocent people. The parents and relatives who had come to take the accused were overjoyed. The family members who had arrived to take the accused in a three sleeper coach bus, had brought lunch and sweets. The scene of welcoming the accused happily as they boarded the bus was seen in the premises of the Central Jail here at night.

