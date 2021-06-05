Hospitals seek government aid to set up in-house oxygen plants 

Bengaluru: The State health department on June 1 directed all private hospitals with over 50 beds to install oxygen plants on their premises to avert any crisis in future.

Dr Suriraju, Chief Urologist at Regal Hospital, said, "The government's move is welcome, but at the same time it should work out a plan to provide financial support to hospitals to set up oxygen plants. Installing an oxygen plant costs us Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh which is a huge amount especially in the present crisis. Maintenance of a plant also is a costly affair. We stood by the government when we were asked to reserve beds under BBMP quota, now that there are hurdles in terms of finances; we expect the government to support hospitals with subsidies and ease the loan process and ensure the hospitals can avail interest free loans for installing oxygen plants."

Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, medical director of Ace Multi-speciality hospital said, "Never before has oxygen been used in this manner. Given what has happened in the last two years, it may be a good thing that hospitals have their own oxygen plants. However, it is a good idea for hospitals with more than 50 beds to have liquid oxygen supply from outside sources. On the other hand, it will raise the cost of everything. Installing an oxygen plant can cost a hospital up to Rs. 50 lakh. Because this is a capital cost rather than a running cost, hospitals must find a way to recover it. This, of course, will have an effect on the cost of treatments available."

The Delhi High Court in May had asked hospitals with 100 or more beds in the national capital, to install oxygen plants.