Huge protest rally in Haveri

Haveri: Former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai said there was a big conspiracy behind the murder of Neha Hiremath, a college student who was stabbed to death in a college campus in Hubballi last week, and said it happened not due to individual reasons but the social issue of the nation has been behind it.

Speaking at a protest rally organised by Akhila Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad here on Monday, he said they have assembled here for a sad cause and the speeches of the girl students brought tears. The way in which the accused stabbed her to death in broad daylight it shows that he was not alone and not due to personal reasons. A social issue of the country was behind this incident. The previous BJP government had taken steps to hang an accused in brutal rape case in Chikmagalur. Neha's father, Niranjan Hiremath has no confidence in the state police and he has been upset with the government's attitude.

The case must be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The BJP would continue its protest till the accused was hanged to death. In Belagavi, a dalit woman has been undressed. If this kind of incident took place while the CM and DGP were in the district and upon questioning they shot back saying law and order has been in place. In Haveri incident, the CM has asked the local MLA to take care of it and that means the victim must not speak. Why women of a particular religion were being killed? There is a big conspiracy behind it, said Bommai.