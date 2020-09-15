I am not sitting there to sell vegetables. I am sitting there as a devotee: Sudha Murthy

Bengaluru: Taking a serious view of her photograph, in which she is sitting amidst heaps of vegetables, going viral on social media sites, the Infosys Foundation chairperson, Sudha Murthy told IANS in a free-wheeling chat that she was not happy with the way she was portrayed on social media sites as she was sitting there for a pious work and not for a publicity event.

Excerpts:

Q: Are you aware that your pic has gone viral on social media, what is your initial reaction..

A: I do not like being in the limelight. I am neither interested in it. Many users have got it wrong. I am not sitting there to sell vegetables. It pains me to hear such stories. I am sitting there as a devotee not as a vendor. This ritual is very close to my heart. I am sitting in the middle of assorted vegetables to pick good ones to prepare meals during the three-day annual ritual - Ragahvendra Rayara Samaradhane - that takes place in Ragavendra Matha in Jayanagara 5th Block near my house.

Q: Since how long have you been doing this?

A: I started at a very young age. My grandmother used to do this and I used to accompany her and take part in this ritual. Since then I have strictly followed it even to this date.

Q: Why do you do it? Is there any specific reasons for this..

A: I like to do this because it gives me a sense of satisfaction. It helps me to meditate. It is a ritual that is very close to my heart at a personal level. I truly feel that I am serving God. In front of God, everyone is equal. You will be grounded in front of him. That is the feeling I get when I serve there. That is why I do not encourage anyone to take my pictures there or speak with them. I will be busy working as well as meditating.

Q: How do you manage to do this?

A: On those days I will be in the Matha at 6:30 am and work there like any other normal person. I do whatever is necessary there. I like to sort vegetables, wash them, clean them and take care that those vegetables do not wilt. These vegetables are used for next day's cooking to serve nearly 8,000 to 10,000 devotees who come there to take part in the Samaradhne.

Q: What are the takeaways from this experience?

A: This teaches me to remain humble all the time. In front of the almighty everyone is the same. He blesses everyone the same way.

Q: Who all accompany you now?

A: My elder sister comes with me. Besides, I take one assistant to help me carry or move heavy things in the kitchen.

Q: On these three days, do you really cut off from your corporate world, while you are offering this seva?

A: I go there at 6:30 am in the morning, work there till 10 am and then go back to the office where I will be occupied till 5 in the evening. Evening again I go to Math at 5:30 pm and work there till late night 10:30 pm and come home. That is how I have been doing it for several years.

Q: Have you heard of a software engineer who became a vegetable vendor after she lost her job in Hyderabad?

A: No job is small or big in this world and I appreciate her courage.