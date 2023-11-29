“I haven’t done anything wrong, people and God are with me”: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declined to comment on today’s Karnataka High Court order on the disproportionate assets case.



Responding to reporters’ questions on the High Court order at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said, “I do not want to comment on court matters without going through the order and discussing it with my lawyers. I was at the Bengaluru Tech Summit and I am not aware of the High Court order.”

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I was given all this trouble because I stood by my party. Media is aware of all developments. I have put up with all the troubles. For all the troubles they gave me, people have answered them in Karnataka. If they give me more trouble in the future, people are there and God is there. I am grateful to all the people who have stood by me,” he added.

Asked about Basanagouda Patil Yatnal filing an appeal in the High Court against him, he said, “I am watching his behaviours and actions. I will respond to all this at an appropriate time.”

No place for first-time MLAS in appointments to Boards and Corporations

Shivakumar said that the first time MLAs have not been accommodated in the first list for Boards and Corporations. The Party workers will be accommodated in the next list, he added.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala and I have discussed accommodation of party workers in Boards and Corporations. The list has been given by Surjewala, he will take it to Delhi. The list will be discussed by our Central leaders after the elections in Telangana conclude. The final list has to be approved by the High Command.”

Asked about resentment of B R Patil regarding appointments to Boards and Corporations, he said he was not aware of it. “All MLAs and party workers have an opportunity to express their points of view. I will speak to him.”