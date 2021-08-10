IAF felicitates war heroes

Bengaluru: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day and as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations organized at the Air Force Technical College, the Indian Air Force felicitated few gallantry awardees from Bengaluru who had participated during 1965 & 1971 Wars. Air Commodore KG Kuruvilla Vir Chakra, Wing Commander JS Gahalawat Vir Chakra, Wing Commander A Raghunath Vir Chakra and Wing Commander MR Shirazi Shaurya Chakra were among those who were present on the occasion and honoured for their heroic acts. The awardees were deeply touched with the Nation's gesture and had numerous tales of war for the young AFTC Officers present on the occasion.

The cadets were very enthusiastic and in high spirits while interacting with the veterans. The event turned out to be a great motivator for the young generation. Video clippings of the 1965 & 1971 Wars screened for the invitees provided first-hand account of the difficult situations faced by our brave soldiers in bringing laurels for our country. Such ceremonies are being conducted all over India and webcasted live on Gallantry Awards Portal (GAP) of the Ministry of Defence.