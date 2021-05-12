IAS, IPS officers to have firm control on hospitals

Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday declared that each team of IAS and IPS officers will control the functioning of all the hospitals in their respective zones. Earlier, only a few hospitals were under SAST portal and CHBMS portal was allotted to the IAS-IPS officers' team.



Speaking to media persons, Gaurav Gupta said, "the number of beds in step-down hospitals will be increased in a day or two along with the other hospitals which will come under zonal officers. The BBMP will add at least 4,000 more beds in the city as soon as possible. The home minister has instructed the officers to take charge of all hospitals in their zones and file a complaint against private hospitals found violating the guidelines on bed allocation."

BBMP officials said that within 24 hours all the private hospitals which are not complying with the rules would be taken over. Along with general beds, HDU and ICU beds also should be handed over to the government.

Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was also a part of the Tuesday's meeting said that 30-bed hospitals should also allocate general, HDU and ICU beds under the government quota for Covid patients. He said that this would increase beds by at least 3,000 in the city.

A target to increase beds by 5,000 in a day or two has been fixed as the cases are rising. It was also decided that patients occupying the beds for more than 10 days need to be shifted out to step-down hospitals

"Patients who are taking the bed for more than 10 days need to be examined and if they are stable, they should be shifted to a step-down facility so that the beds can be made available for the critical patients," said the official statement.