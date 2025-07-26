IIHMR Bangalore Hosts 14th Convocation, Celebrates Healthcare Innovation and Emerging Leaders

Bengaluru: The Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Bangalore, celebrated its 14th Convocation Ceremony at its Electronic City campus, honouring the graduating PGDM batch of 2023–25. The event reaffirmed the institute’s mission to develop future-ready leaders in healthcare management, digital health, pharmaceuticals, and public health.

The convocation was presided over by S D Gupta, President of the IIHMR Management Board. The ceremony brought together distinguished guests including Pratima Murthy, Director and Senior Professor at NIMHANS; Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Government of Karnataka; and B S Ajaikumar, Founder and Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

The ceremony commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting, followed by a welcome address from R. Sarala and the institutional report presented by Director Usha Manjunath. Diplomas were conferred, gold medals were awarded for academic excellence, and dissertation abstracts were released. The programme also featured valedictory speeches, alumni reflections, and a reaffirmation of the management oath.

This year’s batch achieved 100 percent placement, with the highest package offered reaching ₹24 lakh per annum. The institute also announced that it will become a fully residential campus, with construction of a new hostel block already underway.

The innovation lab at IIHMR, known as ADMIRE (Centre for Advancing Digital Health), showcased its AI-based hospital management software solutions—PRAYOJN and Pratikriya—which have gained traction across healthcare institutions. The institute also announced its first-ever patent application for IoT-enabled smart soles designed to detect and manage diabetic foot ulcers.

Another key announcement was the launch of a first-of-its-kind training programme in Generative AI for doctors, aimed at equipping healthcare professionals with emerging technology skills.

In her address, Director Usha Manjunath described the convocation as the beginning of a meaningful journey for the graduates, who are now ready to step into the world as ethical, competent, and innovative healthcare professionals.

The event concluded with an emotional alumni video montage, faculty tributes, and a warm gathering of students, families, faculty, and industry leaders. It marked a vibrant celebration of knowledge, innovation, and the enduring impact of IIHMR Bangalore in advancing healthcare leadership across India and beyond.
















