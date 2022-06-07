IIM-Bangalore Is Ranked Among One Of The Top Five Schools Globally

According to a student poll, the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) has been voted one of the top pioneering business colleges in the world. IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan stated that the news is very encouraging to note that IIMB and three other Indian business schools have been named 'pioneering institutions' in this edition of the ranking.



Students all throughout the world participate in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR). IIMB, along with three other Indian business schools, S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Xavier School of Management (XLRI), and Woxsen Business School, were all ranked among the top five pioneering schools in the world. As per the PIR, business schools from the Global South outperformed those from the Global North in the majority of cases.

Students from 21 nations and five continents vote to determine the rankings. The majority of students provided feedback on how the schools functioned, asking for a more sustainable strategy and emphasising the necessity of teaching responsibility.

Meanwhile, the IIMB is a public business school and an Institute of National Importance. After IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad, it was the third IIM to open its doors in 1973.

According to the FT Global MBA Ranking 2020, IIMB is placed 13th in the world for 'careers.' The career development services are in charge of the placement operations, with the help of student placement committees. Summer placements in the first year are followed by final placements in the second year in the two-year MBA programme.