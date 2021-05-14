IISc develops higher capacity oxygen concentrator

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Minister Dr K.Sudhakar has sought the support of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in battling Covid-19 pandemic.

During an interaction with IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, the latter told the Minister about various researches being carried out by scientists on designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator and vaccine for Covid-19 that can be stored at room temperature of up to 30° Celsius.

According to the reports, IISc has developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM capacity which is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College. Prof Rangarajan said that the results have been promising and claimed that the oxygen output is about 90% and hence more efficient compared to the Chinese concentrators whose output is about 40-50%. Prof Rangarajan sought support of Sudhakar to expedite the process of clinical validation and also help in obtaining regulatory approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its emergency use. Dr Sudhakar assured all necessary support from the government and said he will take up the matter immediately with RGUHS Vice Chancellor and the Union ministers concerned.

Prof Rangarajan apprised the minister about the ongoing efforts at IISc to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines.

This vaccine, human trials of which is yet to begin, could be a big breakthrough in India's battle against pandemic as the vaccine can be stored in room temperature.

From a public health point of view this is a huge advantage as it enables the government to scale up distribution of vaccines in a much faster and easier way.

Sudhakar sought IISc's help in developing an audit mechanism and finding ways for optimal utilisation of oxygen and minimise wastage at both refilling/bottling units and at hospitals. Prof.Rangarajan assured the minister of all technical and engineering support to address this issue.