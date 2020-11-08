IMD predicts rainfall in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather prevailed over North Interior Karnataka on Saturday.

IMD said, for the next 24 hours the sky condition of Bengaluru city is likely to be generally cloudy. Rain with thundershower is likely in some areas. Fog with mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively in Bengaluru city.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted rain with thundershowers at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Dry weather is likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru Urban districts, Karkala and Chikkamagaluru each have recorded 2 cm rainfall, Mudubidre and Mangaluru each received 1 cm rainfall during the same.

Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 16.3 degree Celsius in the plains of the State. Moreover, no warning has been issued for the fishermen.