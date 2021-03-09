Impetus to women welfare schemes

Bengaluru: For the upliftment of women in the state the government will upgrade Anganawadis situated in Bengaluru and other cities into crèches for the benefit of urban working women and loan facility upto Rs.2 crore at a subsidised rate of 4% through Woman Development Board/Karnataka State Finance Corporation will be given to women entrepreneurs in the service sector.

The support through Panchayat Raj institutions for the establishment of 6000 micro enterprises for rural women self help groups under 'Sanjeevini' is one the cards and the move will benefit 60 thousand women.

In order to provide market to the products manufactured by women self help groups and women entrepreneurs there will be regular organisation of annual fares at divisional level and implementation of e-market facility.

Vanitha Sangathi programme will commence to provide BMTC bus pass at concessional rate to women labourers employed with the garment sector in Bengaluru at an expenditure of Rs.30 crore.

There will be re-examination of various laws and rules for the creation of a conducive environment for women taking up employment. An action towards incorporating gender budget and child budget in the Panchayat Raj system will be taken up. Under the safe city project 7,500 CCTV cameras wil be installed in public places in the state capital.

To provide assistance and guidance to women subjected to atrocity, in collaboration with NIMHANS and National Law School, Centre of Excellence will be established. The facility of child care leave of six months to women employees of the state government will be given.

A grant of Rs.37,188 crore for women oriented programme for the women who have obtained licence from Agricultural Produce Market Committee and 10% reservation in the allotment of site, godown, shop, shop-cum-godowns in the premises are stated in the budget.

