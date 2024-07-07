Impose medical emergency in State: MP

Bengaluru: MP from Bengaluru Rural Constituency, Dr. CN Manjunath has voiced concern over the advent of high cases of vector-bound infections in Karnataka which he termed as ‘a ripe situation for declaration of medical emergency’.

“In the wake of spread of vector bound diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya in the state the state government take control of the situation and make efforts on a war footing against vector bound diseases” He was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a health related programme at Bengaluru on Saturday. “I must state here that if the efforts to destroy mosquito breeding in the state things might go out of control and also give rise to Zica and other mosquito bound infections which might go out of control shortly”

We can recall the COVID pandemic and its effects which the world suffered, the vector-infections must receive same kind of action as these infections are endemic and create uncontrollable situations”. It is also recorded scientifically that dengue affects children more and more severely and all schools must be directed to destroy mosquito breeding and spread awareness among the community against giving rise to mosquito breeding.

He criticised the government for not considering it a serious matter as 7 persons have died due to dengue in Karnataka. Coming from Dr. Manjunath who had been a top medical expert for over 40 years the matter appears to be quite serious and immediate action was needed say health department officials.