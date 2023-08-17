In development, Karnataka, Bengaluru is a model for the whole country: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: “Karnataka state is the best state for investment in the entire country. Bengaluru is a model for other cities in the country," said DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister.

Speaking at the 19th edition of the Indian Innovation Summit CII India Innovation – 2023 held near Manyata Techpark, Shivakumar said, “Since the 70s, Karnataka has been a model for the entire country with good human resources, technical education, irrigation and many other basic facilities. Karnataka is an ideal place to set up a business, which will benefit both businesses and the government. We are moving forward by bringing everyone together for the development of Karnataka. We will continue to be non-partisan and make Karnataka a model state. We are ahead in development including IT export, industrial growth, GST payment in the entire country. If you succeed, we succeed.

The people of the state have brought the secure government to power for the next five years. Our government is committed to encourage and support investors. Our government will formulate a new policy regarding development. Karnataka state has the potential to develop in all fields. Karnataka is the right place for you to succeed, he said.





After the 2001 Twin Towers attack, investors surveyed which is the best place to invest in Asia. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune cities were surveyed in this survey. Communalism, political issues, and climate problems were encountered in each city. Finally, when a survey was conducted in Bengaluru, it was concluded that Bengaluru is a suitable city for investment in terms of primary education, human resources, and climate.



Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to lay the foundation stone of Kempegowda International Airport. Then he said something. His prediction that "In the coming days all global leaders will first visit Bengaluru and then go to other places" is true. The entire country is looking at the model of Karnataka, DCM said.

An American ambassador told me that the value of property in Bengaluru will increase not only 10 times but thousands of times in the coming days. His words are true, because I bought a house in Sadashiva Nagar for 2000 square feet and now it has grown to 30000, he reminisced about old memories.

The head of the Jindal Institute also studied at MS Ramaiah College, Bengaluru. We are making a new program to improve the quality of primary education in our state. We are planning to start public schools at the panchayat level to provide quality education to the rural children to help them compete at the global level. We held a CSR meeting on this issue only yesterday, said DCM.

He added, The first international investor conference was held during the Congress government led by SM Krishna. Since then till now the Government of Karnataka has been giving a lot of emphasis to industry and job creation. Today students are migrating from other towns to Bengaluru and Karnataka for quality education. He said that there are more than 250 engineering colleges in Karnataka.