India Didactics Association Hosts ‘Asian Summit on Education and Skills’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Asian Summit on Education and Skills (ASES), organized by the India Didactics Association (IDA) in collaboration with the Education World Forum, London, dedicated to the Education and Skills Sector in Asia was hosted on Monday in Bengaluru. Distinguished Ministers and Bureaucrats from different countries including Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Brunei, Finland, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Nauru, Oman, Papa New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Turkiye, and the Indian States of Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana were present at the Summit.

The opening session included a Panel Discussion “Designing then building stronger bolder and better education” with Dr. M C Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, Dr. S R Patil, Minister of Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Dipu Moni, Minister of Education, Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Dr. Mustafa Canli, Director General, Innovation and Educational Technologies, Government of Republic of Turkiye as panelists and was moderated by Dominic Savage, Forum Director, ASES & Education World Forum.

Concrete and effective solutions that have demonstrated success, along with the initiation of innovative projects in Bangladesh, Turkiye, and Karnataka were discussed in the Session. Panelists unanimously acknowledged the pivotal role of technology, underscoring the need for a concerted focus on enhancing teacher training, expediting policy implementation and advancing curriculum development to foster greater employability. The significance of forging Public-Private Partnerships in the implementation of education policies was highlighted by all panelists.

In addition to ASES, IDA will be organizing DIDAC India 2023, the 13th Edition of Asia’s largest and India’s only Exhibition and Conference for Education and Skilling Resources from the 17 October to the 19 October at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). This prestigious 3-day B2B annual event will be hosted and partnered by the Department of Education, Government of Karnataka, and supported by National and International Ministries.

On Tuesday, at the DIDAC India 2023 event, IDA is set to unveil a significant announcement regarding a new development within its operations, moving forward.